Spray-paint vandals hit skatepark, building under construction

Bowie Police are investigating a pair of graffiti vandalism events that struck at the skate park and the former Bellmire property that is under renovation at London and Miller Streets

The skate park damage was found the morning of July 10. Reserve Officer Travis Fuller responded to the call made by a passing citizen who saw the graffiti.

Park officials said the damage was new to the skate park located next to the park pavilion on Nelson Street. There were multiple areas spray painted with profanity, obscene drawings, letters and wording.

Spray paint also was found in the bathrooms near the skate park in Pelham Park. This area of the park is often the victim of vandals who constantly damage the pavilion bathrooms, as well as the nearby trade days restrooms.

