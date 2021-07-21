Staffing, equipment, pay raise dominates budget discussions

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie City Council spent the majority of Monday night’s meeting discussing some of the major capital purchases proposed in the 2021-22 budget.

The 2021-22 budget proposal includes a three percent across-the-board pay increase and uses the present tax rate of .5447. There are no utility and tax rate increases budgeted at this time.



The council also approved a new limit of attendance at community center events where alcohol is served, which impacts when a licensed peace officer is required.

The policy change, which originally sought a limit of 500, made its third trip to the agenda. At the July 19 meeting, a motion to change the limit from 150 to 200 was approved 5-1, but Mayor Gaylynn Burris vetoed it, automatically sending it back to the council.

Burris previously pointed out what she said are inconsistencies with the policies that allow you to sell alcohol on the center’s porch without a cop, but not inside. Other park pavilions also don’t require any officers.

Read the full story on the policy change and the budget proposal in the mid-week Bowie News.