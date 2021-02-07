December 3, 1938 – June 30, 2021

BOWIE – Stanley Roger Weeks, 82, Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on June 30.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on July 9 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating.

An interment will follow on a later date at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Stanley was born in Browns Valley, MN on Dec. 3, 1938 to Roger and Eloise (Jenson) Weeks. He graduated from Anoka Minnesota High School. Stanley attended Vernon Junior College, where he received an associate degree in business and mid-management and was an automotive service excellence master mechanic. On Jan. 9, 1969 Stanley married Glynda Miller at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, VA and they were together for 52 years.

Stanley served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years, and retired as an E6 Tech Sergeant. After retirement, he worked for several Auto Dealerships in Bowie and Wichita Falls, and was the owner and operator of C&S Auto Repair Shop in Bowie. He retired again as a supervisor for the Bowie Independent School District bus barn and had several years working with Bus Air in Rhome.

Stanley was a founding member of the Piston Heads Auto Club of Bowie and the Wise County Auto Club in Decatur, and held several offices throughout the years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with Faith Masonic Lodge in Wichita Falls, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowie since 1983. He had a love of antique cars and a fondness of Fords and especially Ford Mustangs.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jeffery Weeks and Kenneth Weeks and sister, Janalyn Roundtree.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Glynda Weeks, Bowie; children, David Weeks and wife, Kim, Wichita Falls, Rusty Weeks and wife, Myra, Wichita Falls, Leslie Barker and husband, Altus, Houston, Charles Goen and wife, Page, Wichita Falls and Scott Weeks and wife, Latisha, Fort Worth; brothers Bruce Weeks and wife, Pat, Gary Weeks and wife, Carol, Sheldon Weeks and wife Nancy and Dane Weeks and wife, Melanie all of Minnesota; sister, Judy Myers, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

