October 4, 1985 – June 30, 2021

GARLAND – Steve Merl Carsley, 35, died on June 30, 2021 in Garland, TX.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on July 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Ed Laymance officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. The burial followed at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Carsley was born on Oct. 4, 1985 at Parkland Hospital to Robert and Delores Kay Carsley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Carsley; sister, Dory Carsley; grandparents; aunts and uncles and niece, Janessa Carsley.

He is survived by his mother, Delores Kay Carsley, Grand Prairie; children, Christian Carsley, Kaylinda Carsley, Calub Carsley, Kyla Trentham, Charlie Lankford, Kelsey Belcher and Colton Belcher; sisters, Tonya Trentham, Mansfield, Fort Worth and Tracy Carsley, Memphis, TN.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.