Summer outdoor movie season ends Aug. 6

The summer season is winding down, and Bowie Community Development is offering one last free downtown Outdoor Movie Night on Aug. 6.

“ Jumanji: The Next Level” is set to roll at dusk in the parking lot at the corner of Mason and Tarrant streets in downtown Bowie.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is rated PG-13. The 2019 film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Danny DeVito and Karen Gillan among others. This American fantasy adventure comedy is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Concessions of popcorn, snacks, hot dogs and drinks will be available.

The BCDB invites everyone to come and enjoy a night under the stars in the Customer Service Center (finance building) parking lot. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for this fun, free movie on an inflatable screen.

For more updates be sure to follow Bowie Community Development Board on Facebook or stop by the office at 101 East Pecan Street in Bowie.