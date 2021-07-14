Swim lessons fill the city pool

07/14/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0

Youngsters from the smallest toddlers to older teens have been taking part in swim lessons at the Bowie pool this week taught by the pool lifeguards. See lots more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes