Texas Six-Man All-Star games scheduled

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Texas Six-Man All-Star games are scheduled for next week in Wichita Falls.

On July 16 the division II all-star football game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Starting at noon on July 17 the boys and girls basketball all-star games will be played at D.L. Ligon Gym at Midwestern State University. Later at 7:30 p.m. the division I all-star football game will be played.

The games are only made up of recently graduated athletes from 1A classification. Montague County had several athletes picked to participate though not all are planning on playing.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.