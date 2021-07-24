Trustees approve architect design contract

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District approved a contract with Harper Perkins Architects to design a new administration building for the district and selected a construction method during this week’s meeting.

Monday’s session also includes numerous updates on assessment, plans for the new year and the budget.

Construction

Harper Perkins was selected last month and Superintendent Blake Enlow has been working on a contract with the firm. Fees are based on the scale of the project, for example, a project that is $250,000 to $500,000 has a design fee of 8.5% while $500,000 to $1 million is 8%. Enlow said he anticipates they will be in the 7.5% range.

The district is being a new administration building on school property located at Nelson and Rock Streets. The former administration building on Wichita Street was severely damaged during the May 2020 tornado.

