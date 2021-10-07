Vaccine drive-up clinic closes at Nocona

Due to a decline in people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s free, drive-up shot clinic offered twice-a-week in Nocona has closed up shop.

TDEM has been operating in Nocona during the past year providing free COVID testing and later the vaccine when it became available. Up until this week the clinic has been offered on Wednesday and Friday afternoons in the Nocona General Hospital parking lot. In recent months the numbers have dropped from a high of more than 100 back in early June to just under 60 the past two weeks.

Dr. Chance Dingler, county health authority, said those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at TDEM, will be contacted to let them know when they will come back to administer the second dose.

The local CVS and Walmart have been providing vaccinations. Visit the Texas Department of Health Services website for vaccine locations at:dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.

Statewide the vaccine rate continues to hover just under 60%.

Montague County’s figures show 29.75% of its population 12 and up are fully vaccinated while 34.29% age 12 and up have received at least one dose.

Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.