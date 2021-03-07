Waters signs to Trinity Bible College 07/03/2021 SPORTS 0 Former Nocona basketball player Rowdy Waters, the son of Renae and Jason, signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Trinity Bible College in North Dakota this week. The 2019 graduate spent the past two seasons at Dallas College Cedar Valley in Lancaster, TX seeing playing time in nine games this past season after redshirting his freshman year. The Lions are a division two school who went 21-10 last year and made it to the Association of Christian College Athletics national tournament.
