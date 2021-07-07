Wise County pursuit ends with foot chase in Bowie

Curtis Beal

A Department of Public Safety pursuit that began in Wise County ended in Bowie shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday with the arrest of a Colorado man.

Bowie Police assisted with the DPS pursuit after they were contacted at 10:56 p.m. on July 5. The DPS was chasing Curtis Beal, 27, who was driving a Chrysler Sebring heading to Bowie on U.S. Highway 287.

Sgt. Scott Parker was set up watching the U.S. Highway 81 exit at Hwy. 287. When the vehicle approached Parker deployed spikes to stop it. Beal reportedly continued driving on the highway and took the next Farm-to-Market 1125 exit driving north to Decatur Street.

The driver reportedly jumped out of the car in front of 501 Decatur and ran off leaving the vehicle.

