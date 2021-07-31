World Ranger Day recognizes the work of wildlife rangers

Every year on July 31, World Ranger Day is an opportunity to take a moment to recognize the unwavering commitment towards park stewardship by the many park rangers at the 88 Texas State Parks that make up our state park system. Initially created by the International Ranger Federation, World Ranger Day celebrates the work park rangers do daily to protect the planet’s natural treasures and cultural heritage.

Throughout Texas, Texas State Park rangers cover a multitude of roles to keep parks functioning smoothly for visitors to enjoy. These roles include maintenance, welcoming and orienting park guests, natural and cultural resource management, outdoor education and outreach, and state park law enforcement, just to name a few.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.