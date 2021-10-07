Youth football sign-ups have begun

The Bowie Youth Football League has started taking sign-ups for the coming fall season.

Fees to sign-up are $85 before the first game is played, but a $25 deposit can be taken initially when players are signed up.

There are three teams that play in three age divisions from as young as incoming first graders to as old as incoming sixth graders.

To sign-up in person will be at 7 p.m. on July 12 at the Bowie Junior High football fields.

Hayley Richey will have jerseys for fitting.

The online form can be found and filled out at the Bowie Youth Football Association Facebook page.

For more information, contact Joey Caudle at 940-285-1242.