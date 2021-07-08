By BARBARA GREEN

Authentic, positive, selfless, kind, humble and faithful are just a few of the words being used to describe Eduardo Cordero, Bowie High School ag. science teacher, who lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 3.

For the second time this year, the Bowie Independent School District family has lost another member, following the death of Rhonda Parr this past February.

Cordero, 41, has been working in BISD for the past eight years.

His funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Montague with Father Albert celebrating mass.

Cordero was born Oct. 10, 1979 in Goliad, TX to Mariano and Antonia Cordero. He is survived by his wife, Shayne Knipe of Bluff Dale, his mother and brother Mariano Jr.

While he did not have children of his own, his family says, “He helped raise and mentor a number of youth in a way that parents just can’t sometimes. He motivated and lifted his students to spread his gentleness and kindness out into the world.” Cordero loved horses enjoying team roping and riding. See his full obituary in today’s Bowie News.

Reflections

Superintendent Blake Enlow said the high school and the BISD community lots a dear friend in Ed Cordero, sending thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and students.

“The number of lives changed by Mr. Cordero during his career is a number we will never know. He has left an indelible impact on Bowie High School and our community. We will miss our friend and colleague, but we will continue to pursue excellence in all our endeavors in an effort to make Ed proud of what the Bowie ISD students and teachers will accomplish. Even in our sadness it is a great day to be a Jackrabbit,” explained Enlow.

