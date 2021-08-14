By BARBARA GREEN

Jean Angove has been called one of Bowie’s biggest cheerleaders and it’s a moniker she earned through hard work, enthusiasm, unbridled energy and a mind always open to new ideas.

This petite, white-haired, soft-spoken woman celebrates her 100th birthday on Aug. 15 and she feels blessed to have lived such a long, productive life.

There will be a 100th birthday party for Bowie’s latest Centenarian from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Stone Bridge Venue, 605 Haney Road. Friends and family are invited to help her celebrate.

The beginning

Jean Crowder Angove was born in Hall County, TX on Aug. 15, 1921 to William Lester and Edna Theodora Fowler Crowder. She was the oldest of three with brother Glen the middle child and baby sister, Nan arriving 15 years after Jean.

The family made their home in the area of Memphis, TX and Lakeview in Hall County, where her father was a farmer early on and later a trucker, reports Angove’s only son, Ray, but he also raced horses and later was “not around much.”

