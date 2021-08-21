Active COVID cases double in county

COVID-19 cases continue to increase across North Texas prompting two major hospitals in this area to issue statements about bed capacity and patients.

As of Aug. 19, there were 69 active cases of the virus in Montague County, which is double the 33 cases reported on Aug. 13. Across Texas, there are 10,772 new confirmed cases and 194 newly reported fatalities as of Aug. 19. Montague County has reported 74 fatalities with the most recent death last month. Dr. Chance Dingler, county health authority, reported one new death this past week.

In the surrounding counties, active cases are up and down. Wise County has 213, Cooke County has 86, Clay has 20 and Jack has five.

Dr. Dingler has expressed his concern about an upturn in positive cases, especially in light of the return to school.

Read the full story that includes information on Nocona General Hospital, Wise Health and United Regional in your weekend Bowie News.