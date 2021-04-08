Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The board will consider additions to the student handbook and campus handbooks, along with the employee and campus employee handbook. Approval is listed as an action item.
A budget workshop is scheduled as the board makes some of the final decisions on the 2021-22 budget.
BISD trustees set called meeting
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Leave a Reply