Bowie budget hearing on Aug. 9

The Bowie City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 municipal budget and consider action on its adoption during the 6 p.m. Aug. 9 meeting.

Along with further review of the budget, the council will take a record vote on a proposed 2021 tax rate and schedule a public hearing on the budget for Aug. 23. In previous budget discussions the tax rate has remained the same as 2020 at .5447 cents per $100 in property value.

Other topics of new business include a resolution approving a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy for the 2021 rate review mechanism filing; action on establishing a benchmark for pensions and retiree medical benefits; approve the quarterly hotel/motel report and public comments.

The mayor also will present a proclamation for longtime Bowie businesswoman and community supporter Jean Angove as she prepares to celebrate her 100th birthday on Aug. 15.

The city manager also will make his report.