The Bowie City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 municipal budget and consider action on its adoption during the 6 p.m. Aug. 9 meeting.
Along with further review of the budget, the council will take a record vote on a proposed 2021 tax rate and schedule a public hearing on the budget for Aug. 23. In previous budget discussions the tax rate has remained the same as 2020 at .5447 cents per $100 in property value.
Other topics of new business include a resolution approving a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy for the 2021 rate review mechanism filing; action on establishing a benchmark for pensions and retiree medical benefits; approve the quarterly hotel/motel report and public comments.
The mayor also will present a proclamation for longtime Bowie businesswoman and community supporter Jean Angove as she prepares to celebrate her 100th birthday on Aug. 15.
The city manager also will make his report.
Bowie budget hearing on Aug. 9
