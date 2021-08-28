Bowie City Council adopts first reading of 2021-22 budget

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council approved the first reading of the 2021-22 budget ordinance this week and accepted budget proposals submitted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation.

A total city operations budget (general and utility funds) of $18,228,973 was approved in its first reading and will face a second reading at the next regular session. That total breaks out into $8,660,692 in the general fund and $9,568,281 in the utility fund. This is an overall increase of $590,499 above last year’s adopted budget.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.