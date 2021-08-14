Bowie City Council proposes retaining 2020 tax rate for 2021

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors approved the first reading of the 2021-22 proposed budget and conducted a record vote to retain the present 2020 tax rate of .5447 cents per $100 in property value.

During Tuesday night’s meeting the public hearing for the budget took place with only a few questions. City Manager Bert Cunningham said it is balanced, although they are still waiting to receive a final figure on the health insurance rate increase. Finance Director Carrie Moore used a 10% increase in calculating the budget, but that could change up or down.

Some of the highlights in the budget include a three percent pay increase, the addition of one new patrol position in the police department, returning a part-time position for an administrator in the emergency operations center and the purchase of a budget truck, backhoe and two mowers financed for five years.

