Bowie trustees debate salary schedule, capital projects

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie School Board Trustees Thursday evening gave the staff direction on salary schedules and planned capital expenses that will utilize new federal funding.

Changes to the student and campus handbooks, student code of conduct and the employee and campus handbooks also were approved.

Budget workshop

Finance Director Paula Peterson offered the basic framework for the budget that forecasts an estimated $194,398 more in tax revenue based on the certified property values. The district also is projecting $45,710 more in state funding, creating a combined total of $240,108 in revenue.

The director said they knew it would be more, however, she is still using a conservative number in the projections.

At the last meeting, several possible salary schedule options were examined with the board leaning to what was listed as option C. Peterson explained teachers will receive an additional $700 to each step and aides will receive an additional $350 to each step. All non-step personnel will receive a 4% increase. This would be a total increase of $330,726.

