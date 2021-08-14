Bowie volleyball wins first home game

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their first home game of the season on Tuesday against Alvord and came away with the win in an up and down performance.

The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, but two of the three sets had lots of highs and lows.

The first set was not going Bowie’s way. Alvord opened up a 9-6 lead that just kept growing and growing. The Lady Bulldogs lead extended to 19-11 at one point and it looked like the Lady Rabbits were just going to concede the set so they could move on.

Any good momentum built by Bowie at the end of the first set could be important so it could at least start off the next set well.

The Lady Rabbits built some good momentum, so good they came all the way back to tie the score at 23-23. Bowie had seven chances at set point as it needed to win by two points, but each time Alvord battled back.

The set kept going despite some confusion it might be capped at 30 points which would have given the Lady Bulldogs the win in their one set point advantage.

Eventually, Bowie won the set 32-30 to take the lead and completing a comeback from an eight point deficit.

The second set again saw the Lady Rabbits fall behind midway through. Alvord had a 17-13 lead that Bowie would battle back from once again, tying the score at 20-20. It was back and forth as the set closed, but again the Lady Rabbits closed strong to steal the set at the end 25-23.

After losing two close sets they were in position to win at the very end, the Lady Bulldogs seemed to have no fight left. Bowie started the third set strong and built a 10-5 lead.

Alvord did cut the lead to 11-9, but that would be as close as the set got. The Lady Rabbits lead just grew after that from 16-9 to eventually 25-15 as they won the set and the match 3-0 with little drama.

