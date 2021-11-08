Bowie volleyball wins opening game 3-2

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started their season Monday night battling back against Archer City while playing at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

The Lady Rabbits came all the way back from down two sets to win it in five sets 3-2 by the narrowest of margins.

Bowie did not start off the match well. The Lady Cats started the first set up 8-2. The Lady Rabbits spent the rest of the set narrowing the lead bit by bit.

Bowie did eventually tie the score at 24-24 and looked like it might complete the comeback to win the first set.

Unfortunately, Archer City won the next two points to win the set 26-24.

The second was more competitive as the Lady Rabbits had a narrow 11-9 lead early on. The Lady Cats then went on a 9-1 run as they opened up another big lead up 18-12.

Bowie did try to fight back as it narrowed the lead to 19-16, but just could not get back into the set. Archer City won the second set 25-21 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits would need to win three straight sets if they wanted to win the match. The third set was back and forth with the teams tied at 15-15. Bowie then won four of the next five points to open up a bit of a lead 19-16. The Lady Rabbits were able to close out the set to win 25-21.

Bowie was able to carry that momentum into the fourth set. The Lady Rabbits were up 10-5 and were able to keep that margin after 20 points as they led 20-15 at the end of the set.

The Lady Cats were not going to make it easy though. Archer City won five of the six points to cut the lead to 21-20. It looked like a set Bowie had had control of was on the verge of slipping away at the end.

Fortunately, the Lady Rabbits were able to close the set right as they won the set 25-23 to tie the match at 2-2.

With the fifth set only being played to 15 points instead of 25 points, a good start and avoiding any big deficits is crucial since there is a less amount of potential points to comeback.

Unfortunately after coming all the way back to tie the match up, Bowie started the fifth set by falling behind 5-0.

The margin was at its largest with the Lady Rabbits down 9-3 as it looked like they might fall short right at the end.

Somehow, Bowie made another furious comeback, winning nine of the next 12 points to tie the score up at 12-12.

It was back and forth then, but the Lady Rabbits had their first shot at match point up 14-13.

The Lady Cats won the next point to tie the score again, but Bowie got another chance by winning the following point now up 15-14 and needing to win by two points.

The Lady Rabbits found a way to win the point to win the set 16-14 and the match 3-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.