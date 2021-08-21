County tax rate hearing on Aug. 23

Montague County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021 tax rate at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 23, followed by the regular agenda of the court at 9 a.m.

At the Aug. 9 meeting commissioners voted to consider retaining the same rate as 2020 at .5641 cents per $100 in property value. Overall property values increased by $92,477,405 this year, which will push the tax revenue up slightly.

The average homestead taxable value on county property is $108,261.80, which is up .91% above last year. The tax increase on the average homestead will be about $610.70, an increase of $53.18 for the year.

A budget workshop is set for the regular agenda, followed by the adoption of the budget for 2021-22 and the 2021 tax rate.

The order calling the constitutional amendment election for Nov. 2 will be presented, along with a change of location for a polling place in the county.

Sheriff’s and constable fees for the new fiscal year will be examined, and the court will consider changing a correction officer classification to a maintenance position at the sheriff’s office.

Other topics on the agenda will include: Imposition of optional driver motor vehicle fees for 2022; approve Texas unclaimed property government claim for $1,184.08; approve lease agreement between Hewlett-Package Financial Services and the 97th District Court; approve online education for county commissioners and an easement between Atmos Energy and the county for a sum of $9,454.25.