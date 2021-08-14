COVID-19 active cases hit 33 in county

Montague County has 33 active cases of the COVID-19 virus according to the Department of Health Services dashboard.

Cases are up slightly from the 23 on Aug. 2. Health Authority Dr. Chance Dingler said there were three people in Nocona General Hospital last week, but they have gone home.

The county’s vaccine rate is 30.71% fully vaccinated for ages 12 and up, while the state is at 53.86%.

Vaccines are available locally at CVS Pharmacy in Bowie and Bowie Walmart. They are available at the DSHS offices in Gainesville.