October 10, 1979 – August 3, 2021

BOWIE – Eduardo Picena Cordero, 41, passed away on Aug.3, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Rosary and visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Saint William’s Catholic Church in Montague with Father Albert celebrating the mass.

Mr. Cordero was born on Oct. 10, 1979 in Goliad, to Mariano and Antonia Cordero. Eduardo touched a number of people and anyone who met him was better off than before. He was the best husband, son, brother, friend and agriculture teacher that you could ever know. He faced his illness with grace, humility and above all faith. All who were lucky enough to know Mr. Cordero are humbled and privileged to be loved by him.

While Ed did not have any children of his own, he helped raise and mentor a number of youth, in a way that parents just can’t sometimes. He motivated and lifted his students to spread his gentleness and kindness out into the world. He used his time as an ag teacher to teach students, to love students, to encourage students and to empower his students to be able to take on this world that we live in.

Ed had many hobbies, but for those who knew him, they knew he was a horse snob. He loved pretty horses. He liked to team rope, ride, but most of all he liked to check wheat field cattle on horseback with his dad.

Mr. Cordero was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Shayne Knipe, Bluff Dale; mom, Bowie; brother, Mariano Jr. and wife, Amber and their two boys, Grayson and Elias.

