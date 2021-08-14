Election filings end on Aug. 16

Aug. 16 will be the last day for candidates to file for the city and school board elections planned in the county for Nov. 2.

There are elections for the Bowie and Saint Jo City Councils, plus the Bowie and Saint Jo Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The Saint Jo Council got its first filings this week, plus the council also filled a vacancy.

At the Wednesday night meeting, John Dunn was named to the vacancy that opened up in March when Lucas Thompson resigned. Dunn has filed to run for council and that paperwork has now been pulled reports the city secretary.

Saint Jo has three places up for election, and all three incumbents have filed: Shaden Clark, Carla Hennessey and Guy Hubler. They are joined by newcomers Nikki Brookshear and Debbie Poynor Bryant.

For the Bowie City Council, the mayor’s post is up for election, along with three council places.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris has filed and is challenged by Glenda Durham.

Councilor Jason Love has filed to return to his south precinct seat. The places filled by Wayne Bell, east precinct and Diana Higgins, north precinct, are up for election.

Bell cannot run again due to term limits, while Higgins said Tuesday she does not plan on running.

On both schools boards only the incumbents have filed for re-election.