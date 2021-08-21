Faith Community bringing emergency health service to Bowie in old hospital

Residents of Bowie will soon have a local source for emergency medical care as the management of Faith Community Health System announced late Friday a new management agreement to provide emergency medical services from the former Central Hospital of Bowie.

At the Aug. 16 board of directors meeting, Chief Executive Officer Frank L. Beaman said the Bowie ER project has been in planning for more than eight months as FCHS has been evaluating how to bring essential and convenient emergency medical care to the Bowie community.

