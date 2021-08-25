Football kicks off this week

Bowie vs Nocona

Bowie will welcome Nocona to its newer football field for the first time ever on Friday night.

Last year’s game was the rival schools’ first since 2009 in football as the Jackrabbits won mostly with a first half effort in a one-sided affair 35-6.

The programs are at different points in their developments coming into this season. Bowie Coach Cory Mandrell is entering his third year and finally had a full uninterrupted offseason to prepare for the season.

The Indians are hoping to rebound this year after winning one game last season. Coach Blake Crutsinger takes over a young team that has seen growth week after week in practice as the team learns new systems on both sides of the ball.

Crutsinger knows the challenge ahead of his team as they start their fight back towards respect.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers start off their season with a bang playing the defending state champions of the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship private school division.

The Panthers will travel to Wylie Prep Academy to play at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 in a break from convention.

The Patriots went undefeated last year on their way to a state title. Despite losing to some offensive playmakers, they are still considered the top six-man team competing in the TCAF division in the state.

Coach Mark Stevens knows matching up with Wylie Prep’s spread offense will be a stylistic challenge his team will need to overcome which is one of the reasons why he scheduled the game.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears start their highly anticipated season at home playing a tough Perrin-Whitt team.

It is a rematch from last year’s opening game where the Bears came up just short losing 70-64. Despite the loss the fact that Gold-Burg was even competitive in that game last year was promising to see.

The Bears then went on to win six games to be the most successful team in school history.

This year, competing won’t be the goal. A win was possible last year and this year Gold-Burg now expects to against the Pirates.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns got dealt some unfortunate news on Monday as their first game this week was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol from opponent Lone Star North.

It will be treated as a bye-week and an opportunity for Coach Greg Roller to get ready for the team’s next opponent Wichita Christian.

