Get ready for the arrival of armyworms

Inquiries about the armyworms are starting to come in. Dry conditions followed by a cool front and rain events equals ideal conditions for armyworm outbreaks.

Harvesting forages can be a quick solution to climbing armyworm numbers because they do not consume dry plant matter. They will, however, consume freshly cut grass and should be treated when armyworm numbers are beyond three or more caterpillars per square foot. Producers need to be ready for action as soon as armyworm numbers near the recommended threshold.

