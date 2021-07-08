Get your salsa ready for the melon festival

It’s once again time for the annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 14.

It’s also time to get your salsa entries ready for the festival contest, along with any baked goods or craft items for the Kountry Kitchen and Kraft Store.

Back by popular demand is the salsa contest featuring the tops in local homemade salsa.

Entries will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 14. Salsa should be delivered to the LifeChurch 2:42 building next to the Forestburg Country Store. Judging is by popular vote of the festival patrons after sampling each salsa.

Each contestant must furnish two pints or one quart of salsa for the judging. Salsa must be homemade and can either be canned or fresh.

Salsa will be served at room temperature and safe food handling processes must be followed. The contest will close at 2 p.m. Any salsa remaining after the contest must be picked up by 2 p.m. that day.

First, second and third place winners will receive a “chili pepper” trophy engraved with 2021 Forestburg Watermelon Festival, Salsa Contest and the placement. Winners will be awarded at 2 p.m. the day of the contest.

The festival will once again feature the Kountry Kitchen and Kraft Store open from 9 a.m. – 2p.m. at the LifeChurch building on Main Street next to the Forestburg Country Store.

The Kraft Store will have homemade baked goods and canned goods, as well as an assortment of craft items for sale. Anyone who would like to donate items for the store can bring them between 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 13 or 8:30 -9:30 a.m. Saturday to the LifeChurch Building.

All proceeds from the donated items go to the Forestburg Community Service Club which oversees the community center and the Historic Log Cabin.