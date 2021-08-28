Jammin’ at the Justin returns

Jammin’ at the Justin takes place at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the H.J. Justin Community Center at 100 Clay in Nocona.

Local and area musicians are invited to bring their instruments and voices to participate in the jam session. There is no admission fee, however, a tip jar is always set up to benefit a local charity. This Saturday proceeds go to Christ Can Food Bank in Montague.

Guests are welcome to brown-bag their dinner, but no glass bottles are allowed. Jammin’ is coordinated by Larry Lemons, Dennis McBroom and other volunteers