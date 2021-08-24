July 8, 1930 – August 21, 2021

NOCONA – Jeannine Stillwell Fitts, 91, died on Aug. 21, 2021 in Boerne, TX.

There will be a visitation from 1-2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Church of Christ in Nocona, TX. A memorial will follow at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Fitts was born in Memphis, TX on July 8, 1930 to Jess and Ora Mae Stillwell. She married Roy C. Fitts, Jr. on Dec. 25, 1947. She graduated from Nocona High School in the class of 1948.

She worked at Nocona Junior High, Gilbert’s Hardware and was the secretary for her husband, Roy’s Texaco business. She retired in 1993. Fitts was the president of the Maids and Matrons and remained involved for some time. She was a contributor to the Tails n’ Trails Museum and loved the history of Montague County. She served and worshipped at the Church of Christ in Nocona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; sister, Auvarie Dodson; brothers, JB Stillwell and Delford Stillwell.

She is survived by her children, Roy C. Fitts III, Arlington, Amy Lovett, Boerne, Danny Fitts, Nocona, and Edwin Fitts, Andrews; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Tales N’ Trails Museum of Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona