Lady Panthers start season with win

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers started their season with a straight sets win against Bluff Dale on Monday.

Played at Perrin-Whitt High School, the Lady Panthers won all three sets with little trouble against the Lady Bobcats. Saint Jo won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-17.

Kayden Skidmore and Aubrey Morman led the team with five kills each. Taylor Patrick and Skidmore led the team with five assists each as well.

New Coach Kelly Skidmore did not have much to complain about, especially considering her team mostly consists of girls new to varsity.

“I was very pleased with our overall performance today,” Skidmore said. “We are a very young team with only two returning varsity players from our previous team. The girls are working really hard to build their individual skills and be able to contribute to their team. We are serving really well right now and I expect it to get even better as we continue to practice.”

Saint Jo is next scheduled to host 3A Nocona as the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Indians junior varsity team. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 13.