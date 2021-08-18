Last-minute flip-flop for Bowie’s council elections

It was fruit basket turnover Monday as last-minute filing for the Bowie City Council race saw one candidate change races and a new one join the fray.

Aug. 16 was the final day to file for the Nov. 2 election ballot. There are elections for the Bowie and Saint Jo City Councils, plus the Bowie and Saint Jo Independent School District Board of Trustees. Early voting runs Oct. 18-Oct. 29.

Candidates changed in the City of Bowie mayor’s race, as Mayor Gaylynn Burris will now be challenged by Tawni Jones instead of Glenda Durham.

City Secretary Sandy Page said Durham changed her election filing late Monday from mayor to run for east precinct city council. Stephanie Post also is a candidate for the east seat. This place was filled by Wayne Bell, but term limits did not allow for him to run again.

South Precinct Councilor Jason Love will see re-election and he will face Dean Moore.

The Bowie School Board election drew only its two incumbents: Jacky Betts, place one and Debbie Leonard, place two.

The Saint Jo City Council has three places up for election with all three incumbents, Shaden Clark, Carla Hennessey and Guy Hubler running. They are joined by Randall Flusche, Debbie Bryant, Nikki Brookshear and Randy Meador.

The Saint Jo School Board election also garnered a last-minute addition as newcomer Audie Morgan joined incumbent Trustees Leeton Phillips and Dee Weger for the races.