Meet the Teacher events

Aug. 12

Forestburg ISD

5-7 p.m.

Meet the Longhorns,

7 p.m.

Gold-Burg ISD

6 p.m.

Meet the Bears,

7 p.m.

Montague ISD

5:30-7 p.m.

Saint Jo ISD

5:30-6:30 p.m., elementary

5-6 p.m., junior high and high school

Aug. 16

Bowie ISD

4:30-6 p.m., last names A-L

5:30 – 7 p.m., M-Z

Meet the Rabbits at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Aug. 13

Nocona ISD

Elementary, 4-5:30 p.m. and 4:40 – 6 p.m., junior high.

Schedule pickup for high school: Seniors, Aug 11, juniors, Aug. 12 and sophomores, Aug. 13. All days 1-3 p.m.

Meet the Indians, 8 p.m. on Aug. 18.