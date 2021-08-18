Montague County taxpayers receive first tax estimate cards

Montague County property owners received their first proposed property tax rate information postcards this past weekend detailing where tax estimates for 2021 are available.

These postcards were prepared and mailed out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District per the Texas Property Tax and Transparency Act of 2019. Through this bill, the MCTAD was directed to establish a stand-alone website to host all this information.

Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said the site includes every taxing entity in the county, so for example if you live in the City of Bowie you can see tax estimates for county, city and school taxes on the site.

Haralson said they mailed about 28,000 postcards, which is expected to run about $20,000 for postage, printing and staff.

While the MCTAD prepared the cards, contact information lists County Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips. Citizens should enter their names as printed on the postcard to ensure access based on tax records.

The website is located at: montague.countytaxrates.com. This website should be put into the address bar, not into a search engine box.

Read more on this story in the mid-week Bowie News.