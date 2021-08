Montague Independent School District has been approved to implement the Teacher Incentive Allotment program to provide state-funded incentive pay to high-performing teachers.

House Bill 3 (HB 3), passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in June of 2019, established the optional TIA program with a stated goal of a six-figure salary for teachers who prioritize teaching in high needs areas and rural district campuses.

