August 14, 1937 – July 31, 2021 BOWIE – Monte Bobo Yowell, 83, Bowie, TX, passed away on July 31, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with the Rev. Larry Kennedy officiating. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Monte was born on Aug. 14, 1937 in Burkburnett to Orth and O’Dessa (Kilpatrick) Yowell. He attended elementary school in Stoneburg, and graduated from Bowie High School in 1955. Monte worked in Montague County his whole life, owning several oil field-related businesses, which he loved and enjoyed.

On April 29, 1978, Monte married his wife, Jean. They loved and cared for each other and their family for 43 years.

Monte is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Yowell; daughter, Ceean Harried; son, V-Bo Yowell; brother, Jon Yowell; grandson, Steven Stout; granddaughter, Tyshonda Pearson and great-granddaughter, Madison Grider.

Monte is survived by his daughter, Kelia Lawrence and spouse, Euless; daughter-in-law, Jeaninne Yowell; daughter, Jana Gilmore and spouse, Ronnie; son, Donald Croxton and daughters, Sheila Owens and Jaye Lyn van Acht and spouse, Vincent. He was “Papa” to 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild along with any other child who showed up at his house. The family is incredibly grateful to his two wonderful caregivers, Colleen and Michelle.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

