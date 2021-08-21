New Bowie PD officer brings 16 years of experience to force.

Bowie Police Officer Marlan Bryant is patrolling with Officer Jerry Dilday, his field training officer.

The Bowie Police Department is back to being fully staffed as Marlan Bryant, a 16-year law enforcement veteran joined the force almost two weeks ago.

The 44-year-old Bryant comes to Bowie PD after working the past one and a half years for the City of Saint Jo Police Department. He and his wife, Debbie, make their home where she grew up. The pair recently celebrated their first year wedding anniversary.

Bryant explains they dated in college for a short time and went their separate ways each marrying and starting families, but they reconnected two years ago and found each one had divorced. That reconnection led to their marrying.

A native of small Shamrock, TX, Bryant graduated in 1995 from Sam Norwood High School and went to college at the University of Texas at Arlington. He originally considered nursing, but soon decided college was not for him and he left to work in telemarketing. It was a family tragedy that led him to consider law enforcement.

