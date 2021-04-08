Olympic volleyball is educational

It is not always a requirement to be a fan of or follow the sport you play at the highest level, but there are benefits to watching the best in the world.

Volleyball is a popular sport across the country with more than 400,000 high school girls estimated to play every year according to statista.com. Despite that large number of participation, trying to find volleyball match to watch on television of college or professional games would be a test of your cable packages inclusion of some niche channels most probably don’t even know exist.

Volleyball has become one of those Olympic sports a lot of people enjoy watching every four years in either the beach or indoor variety, but rarely watch any other time of the year.

Professional leagues are played oversees and college games are regulated conference specific channels on occasion.

Despite all of this, Americans still have reasons to watch volleyball in the Olympics in its second week.

The women’s indoor team lost only one game in group play as the quarterfinals were played yesterday. The beach volleyball team of Alix Klineman and April Ross play on Aug. 4 in the semifinals.

Watching a sport being played at the highest level when you have only seen it played at lower levels can open your eyes to what is ultimately most important or most valued.

In volleyball it is easy to see incredibly tall, long and springy players everywhere is pretty much a prerequisite along with being a ridiculous athlete.

Not every high school volleyball player can even hope to aspire to be one of the few who plays in college let alone in the Olympics due to their build or athletic ability. Still, coaches hope the small stuff they preach to their teams that are executed or done as second nature by the best in the world, can be aspired to by their players.

