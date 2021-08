Region 9 readies special classes

Region 9 classes are coming up this month. There will be Bowie health, safety and environment classes, Bowie general educational development prep classes and remote English as a second language classes available.

• Bowie HSE classes – Call 940-322-6928 to pre-register. Classes with be from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Bowie GED prep classes – Call Region 9 ESC at 940-322-6928 to pre-register. Classes begin Aug. 24. They will be from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Remote ESL Classes – Call 940-322-6928 for more information or visit esc9.net/ael.