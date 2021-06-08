September 6, 1972 – August 4, 2021

CORINTH – Rita Lynette Cassetty Erwin, 48, Corinth, TX died on Aug. 4, 2021 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur, Texas with Ronny Phillips, officiating. The burial will follow at the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue. The family will receive friends at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Erwin was born in Henrietta on Sept. 6, 1972 to Gene Foster and Rita Jean (Wells) Cassetty. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1990. She earned an associate degree in business from Cooke County College in 1993.

She began a career in aerospace for Boeing Airlines and currently was employed as a production supervisor for Recaro Aircraft Seating.

She married Bobby Gene Erwin, Jr. on May 22, 1999 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bellevue.

She was proceeded in death by her dad, Gene Foster Cassetty; grandparents, Rue and Mary Lou Wells and grandparents, Leon and Mildred Cassetty.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gene Erwin Jr., Corinth; mom, Rita Jean Cassetty, Bellevue; son, Cooper Gene Erwin, Denton; daughter, Blakelyn Cassetty Erwin; son, Easton Terry Erwin; brother, Bryon Cassetty, Bellevue and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Bellevue Cemetery Association, at 846 FM 1288 N. Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.