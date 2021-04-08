Search warrants uncover drugs, stolen property

A pair of arrest warrants were issued for two local residents after a search warrant at their home this past week netted nearly $2,000 worth of methamphetamine and several items believed to be stolen property.

Bowie Police executed a search warrant at 1407 Sanders on July 29. The two residents believed to live in the home were not present.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said the department received information about drug distribution and stolen property being moved at the home. The detective said it is not uncommon for drugs to be traded for stolen property, in lieu of cash.

