Services set for Ed Cordero

Ed Cordero

SERVICES SET – Members and students of Bowie ISD and the community are mourning the death of Ed Cordero, ag science teacher at Bowie High School for the last eight years. Cordero lost a battle with cancer on Aug. 3 at the age of 41. Scott-Morris Funeral Home reported rosary and visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Scott-Morris Chapel. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Saint William’s Church in Montague. Please see your Bowie News on Saturday with reflections from friends and co-workers of Cordero and his impact on his students.