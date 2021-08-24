September 27, 1986 – August 22, 2021

BOWIE – Toni (Riley) Clary, 34, Bowie, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Aug. 22, 2021 in Wichita Falls.

A visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie.

Toni was born on Sept. 27, 1986 in Muenster to Patrick Irving Riley of Gainesville and Julie (Neu) Curry of Lindsay. Toni graduated from junior high at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Gainesville and graduated from high school in Bowie.

On Sept. 29, 2007 Toni married Joe Tom Clary at her stepfather, George Curry, and mother’s beautiful ranch in Sunset. Toni had a loving, nurturing spirit and always wanted to be a mother. On Oct. 31, 2014 her dream came true when Bennett Wayne Clary was born.

Toni was a very proud mother and always strived to create the most loving home and seek out the best education for her favorite little person. Of the many things that Toni has taught Bennett in her time with him, the most evident is the way she taught him to love. Bennett is a sweet little boy with a heart of gold and a warm smile for anyone who meets him.

Toni was the best daughter a mother could hope for. She was always willing to help when she was needed. She was a beloved aunt to 13 nieces and nephews and always insisted on showering them with gifts on every holiday. She was known for organizing family gatherings and never missed an opportunity for Bennett to play with his cousins.

Toni had a tight-knit work family as well and spoke of her coworkers often. She was passionate about her work at the Bowie Pet Clinic where she worked for eight years as the practice manager. Toni always loved animals and it was a dream of hers to have a career helping to care for them.

She is preceded in death by her father, Patrick I. Riley; maternal grandparents, Freddie and Betty Neu; paternal grandparents, Frank and Candy Riley; uncle, Chris Metzler; aunt, Pamela Neu; nephews, Samuel Riley and Colt Curry and a cousin (infant child of Duane and Danita Neu).

Toni is survived by her husband, Joe Tom Clary; son, Bennett Clary; stepson, Dallas Clary; brothers, Patrick Riley and wife, Katie and Bryan Riley and wife, Ashley; stepsister, Angela Hill and husband, Shawn; stepbrothers, Matt Curry and wife, Destanie and Calvin Curry and wife, Jessica and 13 nieces and nephews, Madison, Abigail, Caleb, Gabe, Avrie, Noah, Presley, Stetson, Sadler, Nathan, Katherine, Case and Callie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

