Volleyball Roundup

The Nocona Lady Indians played in their first tournament during the weekend while traveling to Denton Ryan.

Competing against only big schools with the Lady Indians being the only 3A school there, Nocona did well overall going 5-3 while making it to the silver bracket.

The first day of the tournament did not go well. The Lady Indians lost both of their games on Thursday to Aubrey and Frisco Contennial.

Friday went better for Nocona.

The team rebounded to win matches against Fort Worth South Hills, Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Pinkston without dropping a set.

Playing in the silver bracket on Saturday, the Lady Indians lost their first game to Springtown.

Nocona finished out the day strong with close wins against Lubbock High School and Dallas Bryan Adams.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted county 3A team Nocona’s JV squad on Friday in their second game of the season.

The Lady Panthers stayed undefeated as they won in straight sets against the Lady Indians JV team.

The first set was the most competitive as Saint Jo barely won 26-24. After picking up that win, sets two and three went the Lady Panthers way without much drama winning 25-15 and 25-17.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with eight kills while adding five assists and two aces. Taylor Patrick led the team with nine assists. Aubrey Morman had a team high three aces while adding five kills.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs traveled to Bryson to play in their first tournament last week.

The Lady Bulldogs came away with a 3-1 record, only losing their final game of the tournament.

Prairie Valley first played district opponent Gold-Burg and won 25-11, 25-11. Next the Lady Bulldogs played 4A Graham’s freshman team. Prairie Valley won in straight sets 25-11 and 25-9.

Next the Lady Bulldogs had a rematch with Perrin-Whitt, who they beat earlier in the week. It was the same result as Prairie Valley again won in straight sets 25-18 and 25-13.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the tournament on a down note with a tough loss to Wildorado. After losing a close first set 25-23, Prairie Valley won the second set 25-17 to force a third and final set.

Wildorado would win the set 25-17 to win the match and the Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got their first action last weekend playing in a tournament at Bryson.

The Lady Bears went 2-2 overall at the tournament as the team was able to do some good things.

Gold-Burg got an early test in its first match of the tournament against district opponent Prairie Valley.

The Lady Bears fell in the first match losing by scores of 25-15 and 25-11.

Gold-Burg bounced back though.

The Lady Bears beat 4A Graham’s freshman team in straight sets 25-15 and 25-13.

They then beat Perrin-Whitt in a back and forth three-set match with scores of 25-22, 18-25 and 25-14.

