Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their first home game on Tuesday winning in four sets against Ponder.

The Lady Indians were able to rebound after a bad second set to win each set by a comfortable margin against the Lady Lions.

Nocona won the first set 25-14, but lost the second set by almost the same score 25-15. The Lady Indians won sets three and four by the score 25-18.

The Lady Indians are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Windthorst.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at Chillicothe on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, with none being won with much drama with set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-14.

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to play the team that ended its season last year in the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Saint Jo to play at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost on the road Tuesday night at Graford.

In a rematch in last year’s bi-district playoff game, this time the Lady Rabbits got their revenge against the Lady Bears.

Graford won a tight first set 27-25 before going on to win the next two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-14.

The Lady Bears finish up a tournament at Chico on Saturday before hosting Forestburg at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost their first home game on Tuesday against Quanah.

The Lady Indians won in three sets against the Lady Horns.

Forestburg did play better as the match went on which is reflected in the set scores 25-12, 25-16 and 25-20.

Forestburg is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Gold-Burg.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits hosted a two-match dual with Iowa Park and Boyd on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits won their match against Iowa Park in straight sets with scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22.

Bowie is next scheduled to play at the Glen Rose tournament this weekend before traveling to Millsap to play at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.

No additional details were available from the coach by press time.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.