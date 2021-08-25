Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Graham to play in the Lu Allen Tournament last week.

The Lady Indians had a tough time going 2-5 overall during the two days of games.

Nocona first started pool play against tournament host Graham. It went down to the wire, but the Lady Blues pulled out a close win in three sets.

The next two matches did not go the Lady Indians way as well with straight set losses to Greenwood and Wichita Falls Christian.

Nocona did finish the day on a good note though beating Post in another tough three set match.

The Lady Indians came back on Saturday to play in the silver bracket.

Nocona won its first game of the day against Waxahachie Life in a tight three set match.

The next match against Snyder also was tough as it went another three sets. This time however Nocona lost.

The Lady Indians played one final game at the tournament against Fairfield where they won in straight sets to leave the tournament on a good note.

This week Nocona hosts its Buckle Up For Lane Tournament on Thursday and Saturday to wrap up its tournament schedules for the preseason.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Glen Rose to play in their second tournament last week.

Not all scores were provided at the time of publication, but some scores from the tournament were able to be found.

Bowie lost to Grandview and Wimberley in straight sets on Friday, but the Lady Rabbits were able to win a tough match against Sanger in three sets.

The only scores from Saturday found include straight set losses to Iowa Park and a rematch against Sanger.

Bowie is scheduled to play in Nocona’s Buckle Up for Lane Tournament this Thursday and Saturday to end its August tournament run of the season.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs did well at their second tournament last week in Chico.

The Lady Bulldogs finished third overall playing in the gold bracket on the final day.

The first day Prairie Valley picked up straight set wins against tournament host Chico and Electra, but lost against 3A S&S Consolidated.

In bracket play the Lady Bulldogs got matched up with 4A team Benbrook and lost in straight sets.

Prairie Valley was playing for third place against Newcastle.

The Lady Bulldogs lost the first set and looked like they were about to lose the match down 21-14 in the second set.

Sara Horton came through serving the ball as Prairie Valley reeled off eight straight points to get back into the set and eventually win 26-24.

The Lady Bulldogs carried that momentum into the third set and won easily to wrap up a third place finish.

Emily Carpenter was named all-tournament.

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to host Forestburg at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears traveled to Chico to play in their second tournament last week.

The Lady Bears played in the small-school JV division and finished second in the gold bracket.

Gold-Burg beat S&S Consolidated in a tough three set match to star the tournament. The next two matched against Benbrook and Chico went better as the Lady Bears won with little drama in straight sets.

Coming back to play in the gold bracket on Saturday, Gold-Burg won its first game against Collinsville. Unfortunately, the Lady Bears lost the championship game against Benbrook’s other JV team to end the tournament on a down note.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud of her team, but thinks they were just worn out by the end of it.

Gold-Burg is next hosting Perrin-Whitt at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.