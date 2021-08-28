Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a close one at Millsap on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits lost a back and forth game in a tight fifth set that could have gone either way.

It was a match no one deserves to lose, but someone has to.

Bowie pulled out a close win in the first set 25-23, but fell behind in the second to lose by not a close margin 25-16 as the Lady Bulldogs tied the match at 1-1.

The Lady Rabbits bounced back in a well-played third set to win 25-21 to take the lead. The fourth set was back and forth, with neither team able to pull ahead by much.

It ended much like the first set with the team pulling out the narrowest of victories, only this time it was Millsap who won 25-23 to force a fifth and final set.

The final scores ended up being another won by the smallest of margins, though unfortunately it was the Lady Bulldogs who came out on top to win 15-13.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a close match at Windthorst on Tuesday that went down to the wire.

It was the Lady Trojans who ended up coming back to win in five sets as the Lady Indians faced adversity.

The first two sets were back and forth as the teams traded set wins both with scores 25-21.

Nocona won the third set 25-20 to take the lead, but Windthorst would again come back to win 25-21 to force a fifth and final set.

The Lady Trojans built a little bit of a lead the Lady Indians could not come back from as they lost the set 15-9 and the match 3-2.

Prairie Valley vs Saint Jo

It was an early season match up of a possible playoff game as Prairie Valley traveled to Saint Jo on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs got the win on the road in straight sets against a young Lady Panthers team, getting a bit of revenge since Saint Jo ended their season last year in the playoffs.

These teams have met each other in the playoffs each of the last three years, with the Lady Panthers winning two of the three times.

The Lady Bulldogs won handedly in straight sets with scores 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.